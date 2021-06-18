Citigroup Inc. Has $85.76 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,378 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $85,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,064,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,172,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,365,000 after acquiring an additional 183,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,759,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $354,414,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,542,000 after acquiring an additional 214,867 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.73. 82,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,225. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.48. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.26 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.