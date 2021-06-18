Citigroup Lowers Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WHITF has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHITF opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. Whitehaven Coal has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

