Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

The stock has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.51. Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 29.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.8786 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

