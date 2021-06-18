Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Short Interest Down 18.7% in May

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the May 13th total of 10,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 337,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,707,760.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 58,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $183,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $300,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $2,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNE stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,696,278. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.85.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

