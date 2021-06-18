Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 544,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $84,930.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.