Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.19). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $370.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million.

CCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,113,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

