Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.20 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

NYSE:CLF opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.58, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.29.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.