Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells $226,160.17 in Stock

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Cloudera alerts:

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth about $117,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLDR. Barclays lowered their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.