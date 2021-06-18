Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 93,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 35,108,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

CLOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $728,265,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,800,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,717,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,322,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

