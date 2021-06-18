CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CMS Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.830-2.870 EPS.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

