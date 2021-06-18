Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 1,465 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $993,946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,593,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580,235 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the fourth quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,158 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.89 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.78 and a one year high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.39.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

