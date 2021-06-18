Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 59,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.33. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

