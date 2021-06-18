Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $253,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Target by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,440 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock worth $9,144,828. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $231.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

