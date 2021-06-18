Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after acquiring an additional 186,124 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of UGI by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 72,409 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UGI opened at $46.78 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

