Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.83

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.83 and last traded at $51.78, with a volume of 2060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.2729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after acquiring an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after buying an additional 50,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 75.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 383,052 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,143,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 408,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after buying an additional 46,520 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.