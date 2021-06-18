Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,678.00

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,678 ($34.99) and last traded at GBX 2,675 ($34.95), with a volume of 118253 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,650 ($34.62).

Several research firms have issued reports on CCH. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,652.86 ($34.66).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,544.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. The firm has a market cap of £9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 27.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.64 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.62. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 156 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,522 ($32.95) per share, with a total value of £3,934.32 ($5,140.21).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

