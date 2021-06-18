Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Critical Survey

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Codiak BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 345.34%. Given Titan Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Titan Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Codiak BioSciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 189.76 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.55 Titan Pharmaceuticals $4.84 million 5.03 -$18.24 million N/A N/A

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Codiak BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Titan Pharmaceuticals -348.18% -189.49% -67.67%

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats Titan Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union. It is also developing kappa opioid agonist peptide program, TP-2021 for use in combination with ProNeura technology for treatment of chronic pruritus; nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder; and other programs, including non-clinical evaluation of the ProNeura platform in malaria prophylaxis. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

