Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Up 19.7% in May

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 439,600 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 13th total of 367,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

CNS stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 262,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,083. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.18. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNS. TheStreet cut shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

