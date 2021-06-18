Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

LDP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,488. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.86 and a 12 month high of $27.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

