Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,196,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 6.86% of Coherus BioSciences worth $75,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.38 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 34.76% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

