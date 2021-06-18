CoinFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $70,862.00 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $647,666.04 and approximately $70,862.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00058327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00024322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.75 or 0.00718592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00082624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042301 BTC.

CoinFi is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

