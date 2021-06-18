Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) 1-Day Volume Hits $555.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market cap of $447,989.63 and $555.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00059041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.19 or 0.00741933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00083841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042623 BTC.

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CRYPTO:CEN) is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Buying and Selling Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsuper Ecosystem Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsuper Ecosystem Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coinsuper Ecosystem Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

