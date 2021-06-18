Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,940,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $918,900.00.

Shares of REPL stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.40 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 33.25 and a quick ratio of 33.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

