Columbia Property Trust to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

