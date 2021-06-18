Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Shares Gap Down to $74.53

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $74.53, but opened at $69.83. Comerica shares last traded at $69.37, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CMA. B. Riley cut Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised their target price on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Comerica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

