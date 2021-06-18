Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$8.57 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

