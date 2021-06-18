Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$8.57 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $8.68.

About Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trusts in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of QuÃ©bec. Our portfolio consists of 314 high-quality office, retail and industrial properties, totalling 35.8 million square feet located in the Montreal, QuÃ©bec City and Ottawa areas.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Analyst Recommendations for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.