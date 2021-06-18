Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE CMC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $34.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

CMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

