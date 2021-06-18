Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. 17,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,657. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,991,680 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.