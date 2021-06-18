Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alleghany by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE Y opened at $678.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $460.58 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $696.45.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

