Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $3.23 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

NYSE:RS opened at $154.74 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.