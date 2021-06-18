Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 31,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.