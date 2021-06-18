Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

KMX stock opened at $115.92 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

