Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 76,809 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

