Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 76,809 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.83.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
