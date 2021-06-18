Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,209.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,314.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $496.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.56.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.