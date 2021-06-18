Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Trading Up 0.3%

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.50 and last traded at $57.45. Approximately 19,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 13,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.57.

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter. Computer Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.02%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSVI. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Services in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Computer Services by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Computer Services by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 32,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI)

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and e-business services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

