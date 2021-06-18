comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $4.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. comScore’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other comScore news, Director Irwin Gotlieb acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in comScore by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

