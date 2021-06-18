Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
