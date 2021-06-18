Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concentrix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Concentrix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $154.85 on Tuesday. Concentrix has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $163.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 359,754 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $52,344,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,940,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,802,883. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $800,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 374,754 shares of company stock worth $54,642,707. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

