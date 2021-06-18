Concord Wealth Partners Acquires Shares of 316 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 82.5% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsai Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities cut Spotify Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

SPOT opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $206.54 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

