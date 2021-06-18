Concord Wealth Partners Buys 2,574 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 3,785.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PagerDuty were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in PagerDuty by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after buying an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in PagerDuty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after buying an additional 790,479 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after acquiring an additional 407,339 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,213 shares of company stock worth $2,848,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $42.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

