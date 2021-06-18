Concord Wealth Partners Has $118,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 72.5% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 31.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,656,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $3,828,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,462.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,447.39. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $922.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,717.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

