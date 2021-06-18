Concord Wealth Partners Increases Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5,401.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Relx were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,727,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Relx by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,525,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,624,000 after purchasing an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $27.17 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

