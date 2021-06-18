Connectome Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $162,284.54 and $535,226.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00060938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00025880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00766086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00042603 BTC.

CNTM is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

