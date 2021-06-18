ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.20.

COP opened at $59.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,005,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $640,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,177 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,235.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 364,931 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 105,677 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

