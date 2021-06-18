ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.77

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 257092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

