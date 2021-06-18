ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,126 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $72,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 66.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 291,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 116,686 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 538.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

NYSE COP opened at $59.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

