Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers Sells 2,178 Shares

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.32. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The company has a market cap of $188.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

