Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get 36Kr alerts:

This table compares 36Kr and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -61.60% -52.87% -35.82% Newtek Business Services 63.91% 18.82% 7.83%

36Kr has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Newtek Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $59.27 million 1.65 -$42.95 million N/A N/A Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 8.20 $33.62 million $2.05 16.39

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for 36Kr and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Newtek Business Services 0 3 0 0 2.00

36Kr currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.15%. Newtek Business Services has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.18%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Newtek Business Services.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats 36Kr on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Lake Success, New York, Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.