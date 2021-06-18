Contrasting Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Its Competitors

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB) is one of 175 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Acutus Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

80.7% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Acutus Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acutus Medical -1,079.68% -375.85% -67.94% Acutus Medical Competitors -685.38% -92.12% -18.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Acutus Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acutus Medical 0 4 1 0 2.20 Acutus Medical Competitors 899 3826 7056 187 2.55

Acutus Medical currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, suggesting a potential upside of 48.86%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acutus Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Acutus Medical $8.46 million -$101.98 million -3.35 Acutus Medical Competitors $1.18 billion $78.77 million 73.43

Acutus Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. Acutus Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Acutus Medical rivals beat Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.