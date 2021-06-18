Contrasting Betterware de Mexico (BWMX) & The Competition

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) is one of 37 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Betterware de Mexico to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Betterware de Mexico and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 2 0 3.00 Betterware de Mexico Competitors 215 1021 3118 60 2.68

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.68%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 16.67%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico N/A N/A N/A Betterware de Mexico Competitors -4.53% -5.40% 0.60%

Dividends

Betterware de Mexico pays an annual dividend of $1.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Betterware de Mexico pays out 363.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 47.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million $15.87 million 88.32 Betterware de Mexico Competitors $15.45 billion $709.82 million 7.24

Betterware de Mexico’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Betterware de Mexico. Betterware de Mexico is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Invex Security Trust 2397.

