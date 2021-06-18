Contrasting Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) & Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 25.76% 12.67% 4.16% Crown Castle International 16.80% 10.52% 2.52%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle International 0 4 10 0 2.71

Crown Castle International has a consensus target price of $188.86, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Crown Castle International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 11.39 $19.45 million N/A N/A Crown Castle International $5.84 billion 14.57 $1.06 billion $6.78 29.04

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Crown Castle International pays out 78.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and Crown Castle International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Crown Castle International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

